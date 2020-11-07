New Yorkers scream, cheer to news that Biden is president-elect

On Saturday afternoon, ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that makes him president-elect.
Cheers and honking could be heard in Manhattan as the Biden announcement was confirmed.
LISTEN: NYC erupts in cheers and honking as Biden wins PA pic.twitter.com/6PgjEU7QGz— Dan Krauth (@DanKrauthABC7) November 7, 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger tweeted "a city rejoices over election call."
A city rejoices over election call (h/t @kimdillon) pic.twitter.com/N07o2BGk9g— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 7, 2020
On the Upper West Side, residents celebrated with hugs, horn-honking, bell-ringing and banging on pots and pans.
celebration in manhattan pic.twitter.com/tjtsMxotjJ— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) November 7, 2020
In Brooklyn, blowhorns, accordions and car horns could be heard going off on the streets.
blowhorns and accordions are going off in Brooklyn rn #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/QBaYXpeKn2— Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) November 7, 2020
my god I love Brooklyn #PresidentElectJoe pic.twitter.com/7Yh5TqiaEk— Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) November 7, 2020
Brooklyn still erupting in cheers as cars honk their horns in celebration. #NYC @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/KcfOVERlD6— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) November 7, 2020
Grand Army Plaza saw hundreds break out into cheers.
Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/B6JN0FejA2— Anthony Bautista-Ramil (@cahiny) November 7, 2020
With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.
Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.
