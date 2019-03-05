Politics

New Jersey Gov. Murphy unveils second budget

EMBED <>More Videos

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is unveiling his second budget in a joint session before lawmakers.

The first-term Democrat is outlining his plan for fiscal year 2020 before the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ Governor Phil Murphy to unveil his second budget to lawmakers.



The current year's $37.4 billion budget runs until June 30 when Murphy and lawmakers must enact a new, balanced spending plan.

Murphy's first budget resulted in more funds for education, New Jersey Transit and the public worker pension. It financed those increases through higher income tax rates on people making more than $5 million a year.

It also hiked rates on businesses earning more than $1 million annually.

Murphy has called for further spending increases, but legislative leaders have said they won't support higher taxes.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseybudgetphil murphygovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
Show More
7 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
Man wanted for armed robberies at NYC businesses
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
More TOP STORIES News