Politics

New Jersey to announce restrictions on some gun manufacturers

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is announcing Tuesday that it will no longer do business with some gun manufacturers and businesses that fail to conduct background checks or implement what officials call common sense gun restrictions.

The state will also apply pressure to banks that continue to do business with them.

Governor Phil Murphy will sign an executive order mandating the measures, some of the strictest in the country, at an 11 a.m. news conference in Morristown.

The administration will cut off business with manufacturers and retailers who do not conduct background checks, look into histories of mental illness or convictions involving domestic abuse, or other red flags.

Beside background checks, the state will also not do business with retailers that do not have policies prohibiting firearm sales to people with a history of mental illness or convictions involving domestic abuse, among other thigns.

The state estimates it spends more than $70 million a year on guns, ammunition and supplies. The executive order would cover all law enforcement agencies in the state.

The state estimates it pays more than $1 billion in bank fees.

The governor hopes the measures quickly take hold and prompt other states to do the same, in the face of mass shootings across the country.

New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

