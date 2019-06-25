NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says he's reviewing budget, but will meet deadline

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says "all options are on the table" as he reviews the $38.7 billion budget lawmakers sent him but that he'll meet the state's constitutional requirement to enact a balanced budget.Whether the Democrat will sign the spending bill the Democrat-led Legislature sent him last week, or use his line-item veto remained murky.He could also veto the budget, though that would not fit with his pledge to enact a spending plan by the June 30 deadline.Lawmakers rejected Murphy's calls to raise income taxes on people making over $1 million, dealing a blow to the governor over a key campaign promise.The budget includes billions for schools, pensions and transit.Murphy held a budget-related news conference in Ewing Township Tuesday.He was joined by the officials from New Jersey Department of Health and New Jersey Department of Human Services to emphasize the importance of including a modest fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors to help offset state costs for crucial programs to fight the opioid epidemic and support recovery.The Legislature's 2020 budget includes Murphy's proposal of $100 million to support coordinated efforts focused on enhanced prevention, treatment, and recovery services, as well as community support to address social risk factors that impact long-term recovery.However, Murphy emphasized, the Legislature's budget failed to include Governor Murphy's proposed fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors.----------