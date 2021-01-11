Politics

Governor Cuomo to push telehealth expansion during NY's State of the State

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo will give his 2021 State of the State address on Monday.

He's expected to propose an expansion of telehealth access in New York.

The legislation aims to modernize outdated regulations.

"While New York State has been on the cutting edge of promoting telehealth for its residents, the adoption of telehealth by both patients and providers has been slow," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID-19 has changed not only the way we live, but the way healthcare providers support their patients, especially in regard to mental health. New Yorkers have adapted throughout 2020, but it is time to push telehealth to the next level in New York State and fully integrate it into our existing healthcare system. These proposals will better allocate our healthcare and technological resources for the 21st century."

It will also seek to streamline access to quality healthcare as well as mental health and substance use disorder services in underserved communities.

Governor Cuomo is expected to touch on several other major proposals, including marijuana legalization, online sports betting and expansion of voting rights, as well as ballot-counting improvements.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkmarijuanaandrew cuomostate of the statehealth caresports betting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump faces 'incitement of insurrection' impeachment charge
COVID Live Updates: Only 7M of 22M vaccine doses given out in US
Here's what debit cards for second stimulus payment will look like
Video captures small plane crash on Long Island
Hotel worker slashed by man in lobby in Queens
2 women charged in connection with 2 Newark parties
Car bursts into flames after multi-vehicle crash
Show More
NYC's vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
High Line to be extended to newly opened Moynihan Train Hall
Murphy tours vaccine mega site amid spike in COVID cases
First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $600M, Powerball up to $550M
More TOP STORIES News