New York officials react to US capitol attack

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Rep. Jamaal Bowman all gathered at City Hall in New YOrk City.
The members discussed their experiences at the Capitol during the assault and how the Democratic Caucus plans to end President Trump's time in office.
During the rioting, many took to social media to express their emotions.
