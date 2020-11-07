vote 2020

Tri-State area reacts to news that Biden is president-elect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- People all over the Tri-State area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

People flooded the streets from the heart of Manhattan in Times Sqaure to neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn.
People all over New York City erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.



RELATED: Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the US

Cheers and honking could be heard in Manhattan as the Biden announcement was confirmed.


Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger tweeted "a city rejoices over election call."


On the Upper West Side, residents celebrated with hugs, horn-honking, bell-ringing and banging on pots and pans.





RELATED: What's next for President Trump?

In Brooklyn, blowhorns, accordions and car horns could be heard going off on the streets.






Grand Army Plaza saw hundreds break out into cheers.


In New Jersey, residents were seen waving American flags and traffic moved slowly as several cars honked in celebration


The response brought back memories of the salutes to essential workers every evening during the peak of the pandemic in New York City.

More TOP STORIES News