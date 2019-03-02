Bernie Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in hometown Brooklyn

The VT Senator probably won’t mind the snow, and neither do they. Supporters of Bernie Sanders lining up for his rally here at Brooklyn College today - thousands expected. #BernieSanders #presidentialcampaign #brooklyn #BrooklynCollege #bernie @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/9OVadVFvls — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) March 2, 2019

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is making Brooklyn the official launch site of his second run for the White House Saturday.Hundreds gathered outside of Brooklyn College Saturday, where Sander's 2020 presidential campaign rally begins at 11:30 a.m. Sanders attended Brooklyn College for a time.The Brooklyn-born Democrat launched his first campaign from Vermont, but this time, Sanders will showcase more of his personal story in a place where he grew up as the son of a Jewish immigrant and lived in a rent-controlled apartment.During the rally, Sanders is expected to address his working-class family's struggles and tie them into his calls for "Medicare-for-all" and tuition-free public colleges.Meanwhile, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sherrod Brown of Ohio are in South Carolina, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be courting voters in Iowa.----------