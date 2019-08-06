WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Both sides of the aisle are coming together to call for action in the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer and Republican Congressman Bill King will both stand together at a Walmart on Long Island Tuesday.
They want to show bipartisan support for a universal gun background check bill that remains blocked in the Senate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Schumer, King show bipartisan support for universal gun background check bill
