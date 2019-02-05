POLITICS

President Trump calls on divided Congress to end 'political stalemate'

President Trump delivers his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

By JULIE PACE
WASHINGTON --
Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to govern "not as two parties, but as one nation" " - a message that clashed with the rancorous atmosphere in the nation's capital after the longest government shutdown in history.

Trump, who has spent two years leveling fiercely personal attacks on his Democratic rivals, declared that it was time "to bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future."

Trump's speech to lawmakers and the nation comes at a critical moment in his presidency. He pushed his party into a lengthy government shutdown over border security, only to cave to Democrats. With another shutdown deadline looming, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund a border wall, and he risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent lawmakers by declaring a national emergency instead.

As he stood before lawmakers, the president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke. House Democratic women created a sea of white, donning the color favored by early 20th-century suffragettes. And several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, will deliver the party's response to Trump. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

In excerpts released ahead of Abrams' remarks, she calls the shutdown a political stunt that "defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionPresident Donald Trumpcongresspoliticsu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
Federal prosecutors in NY subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Police: Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Show More
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
NFL player arraigned on charges of punching NYPD sergeant
NJ school janitor accused of planting hidden camera in bathroom
More News