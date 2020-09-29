vote 2020

Join ABC7NY for Town Hall on what to know before Election Day

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Election Day is fast approaching, Join ABC7NY for a Vote 2020 Your Voice Town Hall on getting out the vote, voter registration and other important things to know ahead of the election.

Bill Ritter will host a panel of experts at 2 p.m. to help navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election.

To watch, tune in to ABC7NY.com, our news app or our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.

The panel of experts will include:

-Fredrick Velez - National Director of Civic Engagement for the Hispanic federation
-Matthew Hale, Ph.D. Associate Professor Department of Political Science and Public Affairs Seton Hall
-Kate Doran - Director At-Large League of Women Voters of the city of NY

Viewers are invited to ask questions during the Town Hall or submit questions using the form below:



TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org


Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.

CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day

You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.

NEW JERSEY

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.

Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.

NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.

The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office

Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.

Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.
SEE ALSO: FiveThirtyEight's state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" debrief on the rules and voting deadlines in some key battleground states.


2020 VOTE RESOURCES

League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew jerseynew york cityconnecticutvoter informationelection resultsvotingnew york city politicsabc7ny instagramvote 2020electionsjoe bidenelectionpresident donald trumpnew york votes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
NYC erroneous ballot issue extends onto Long Island
'It's so sad': Trump says he's unsure New York can recover
Ballots sent to wrong voters in NYC; Officials point finger at who is to blame
Exclusive: Shocking error found in some NYC mail-in ballots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Study finds dramatic increase in American alcohol consumption
Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window, teen son finds body
NYC to issue fine for mask defiers, daily positive cases back below 1%
2-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in NJ playground
Welcome back, bring your mask! NYC indoor dining resumes
Van pulls up outside car wash, gunman opens fire: 1 dead
NJ reports coronavirus 'outbreaks' at 11 schools
Show More
COVID-19 causing 'historic decimation of the Hispanic community' expects say
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
Judge upholds conviction of man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
NYC erroneous ballot issue extends onto Long Island
More TOP STORIES News