POLITICS

NYC speed cameras set to be reactivated before 1st day of school

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City's speed cameras will be back up and running in school zones before the school year starts.

Governor Cuomo signed an executive order allowing the city to access the records of drivers caught speeding.

The governor has scheduled a briefing on the matter for 10 a.m. Monday.

The cameras in 140 school zones across the city have been recording data even after the state Senate failed to pass legislation extending their use.

The city council is expected to vote this week on a bill to reactivate ticketing ahead of the new school year.

EMBED More News Videos

The governor signed an executive order.


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsspeedingschoolsenatesafetypoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
POLITICS
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
Local lawmakers react to death of Senator John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
Dispute between coworkers leads to slashing in Chelsea
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Woman says Lyft driver tried taking her in opposite direction
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Exclusive: Robbery victim says heartbreak worse than injuries
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave begins
Justice for Junior: 13th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death
Show More
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Top 5 stories you need to know for Monday
Teen in custody after man fatally shot on Queens street
3 DEP trucks, backhoe set on fire in Lower Manhattan
Search for vandal who drew swastikas on FDNY ambulances
More News