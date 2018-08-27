NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City's speed cameras will be back up and running in school zones before the school year starts.
Governor Cuomo signed an executive order allowing the city to access the records of drivers caught speeding.
The governor has scheduled a briefing on the matter for 10 a.m. Monday.
The cameras in 140 school zones across the city have been recording data even after the state Senate failed to pass legislation extending their use.
The city council is expected to vote this week on a bill to reactivate ticketing ahead of the new school year.
