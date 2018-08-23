POLITICS

Concern continues over lack of speed cameras outside schools

Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) --
The outcry over the lapse of the speed camera program in New York City moved to Queens Thursday afternoon.

New York City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer and members of the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives were using radar guns to track driver speeds outside the Razi School on Queens Boulevard in Woodside.

It is part of a continuing push in communities across the city to reinstate and expand the city's speed safety camera program.



Calls for the program's return have increased over the last several weeks as the first day of classes near.

The program expired on July 25, and the state senate adjourned for the summer without renewing it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, blame the Republican-led state Senate for the bill's failure.

The renewal legislation has already passed the Democrat-controlled state Assembly.

