U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled to New York City to make a joint announcement with Mayor Bill de Blasio about plans for HUD to appoint a powerful federal monitor to closely oversee the city's Housing Authority.The announcement appears to be part of an agreement, which has not yet been announced, with the city reached on a deadline day set by a federal judge, who threw out their previous deal.The agreement would not include a federal takeover of NYCHA, which has been threatened by HUD in the past.Housing Authority Chair Stanley Brezenoff, appointed by Mayor de Blasio, will be replaced as part of the agreement with a CEO who is suitable to both the city and HUD.Original reports indicated that de Blasio would not attend the announcement at HUD's Lower Manhattan office, but his spokesperson released a statement after the scheduled start time confirming his attendance.It is also confirmed that Ben Carson's Amtrak train is late, and the news conference is delayed.City Comptroller Scott Stringer implied in a statement that the federal government should focus on funding NYCHA repairs rather than appointing moniters."Now they want a monitor? NYCHA already has monitors -- its residents who have suffered from decades of disinvestment," he said. "They're the parents who sought help when their child got lead poisoning. The grandmother who has to huddle near a stove when it's colder inside her apartment than outside. And the family dealing with health issues because of rampant mold in their home."----------