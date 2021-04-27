Politics

President Biden visits Philadelphia for Amtrak's anniversary

By 6abc Digital Staff, Corey Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden visits Philly to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary, discuss infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA -- President Biden will be in Philadelphia on Friday to commemorate Amtrak's 50th anniversary and to speak about his infrastructure bill.

The 30th Street Station stop is part of Biden's "Getting Back on Track" tour.

It is a continued effort to travel the country highlighting his infrastructure bill, in which he says involves major investments in airports, jobs and broadband. He argues that it will create millions of jobs.

In all, it has a $4 trillion price tag.

Many Republicans and even some Democrats aren't happy about the spending.

The ceremony will also include remarks by Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and Board Chair Tony Coscia.

Amtrak is celebrating by offering sale fares at 50% off with a maximum of $50 per segment.

Sale fares are available at amtrak.com/50th-anniversary-sale.

"Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future - setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities," said Flynn. "To celebrate our 50th Anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaamtrakjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen from NJ among at least 4 Americans killed in Israel stampede
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
NYC's indoor dining capacity goes up to 75% in 1 week
Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx
Dog killed in Long Island hit and run; Sketch of suspect released
Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic NYC restaurant
Show More
45 killed, including 4 Americans, in stampede at Israeli holy site
Deliveryman on e-bike killed when car slams into outdoor dining area
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Disneyland reopens to excited fans, flag-raising after 13-month closure
10 reputed gang members charged in NJ drug crackdown
More TOP STORIES News