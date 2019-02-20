POLITICS

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont seeks major sales tax changes

HARTFORD, Conn. --
Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing changes to Connecticut's tax system, including imposing the sales tax on a long list of goods and services.

The Democrat's budget director, Melissa McCaw, said Wednesday that Lamont wants to impose a "level playing field."

Lamont's two-year $43.1 billion budget proposal eliminates sales tax exemptions for items from accounting services to vegetable seeds. Prior governors have tried to pare tax exemptions in the past but faced strong opposition.

The budget increases taxes on digital downloads and hotel rooms. There's also a 10-cent surcharge on plastic bags.

McCaw says no changes to the current sales or income tax rates are proposed.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion deficit in fiscal year 2020 and $2.2 billion in fiscal year 2021. Lamont will deliver his budget address at noon.

