Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh can expect to spend most of Wednesday in the hot seat on Day 2 of his confirmation hearings.The first of at least four days of hearings began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience, followed by their arrests.But barring a surprise, Republicans appear on track to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.By all accounts, politically charged arguments about White House documents and process got as much attention as the role the conservative judge would likely play in shaping rulings on abortion, executive power and other national issues.----------