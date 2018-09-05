POLITICS

Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON --
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh can expect to spend most of Wednesday in the hot seat on Day 2 of his confirmation hearings.

The first of at least four days of hearings began with partisan quarreling over the nomination and persistent protests from members of the audience, followed by their arrests.

But barring a surprise, Republicans appear on track to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Quarreling and confusion marked the first day of the Senate hearings on Tuesday.

By all accounts, politically charged arguments about White House documents and process got as much attention as the role the conservative judge would likely play in shaping rulings on abortion, executive power and other national issues.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee
POLITICS
Mayor signs law reactivating school zone speed cameras
Explosive book depicts White House in turmoil under Trump
Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee
Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Plane carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK
2 dead in house fire in Monroe, Orange County
NJ Transit reports 60-minute delays due to signal problem
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Man suspected of raping, assaulting women on same bridge
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories extended
NYC students, new Schools Chancellor mark first day of school
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Show More
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Mugshots: 7 arrested, 1 sought in Yonkers gang takedown
'Cosby Show' actor sounds off on job at NJ Trader Joe's
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
Tropical-force winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
More News