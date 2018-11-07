POLITICS

Election day 2018: Democrat Ned Lamont elected next governor of Connecticut

Lamont delivers acceptance speech

By SUSAN HAIGH
HARTFORD, Connecticut --
Connecticut's battle for governor between Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski was too close to call into the early morning hours Wednesday, but once more votes were counted, it became clear that Lamont could claim victory.

Republican Bob Stefanowski conceded the election Wednesday morning.

The two major party candidates jostled for months over who was better is positioned to fix Connecticut's fiscal ills.

"One thing that we're sure of, when the votes are counted, we are confident that Ned Lamont's going to be the next governor of the state of Connecticut," said Mark Bradley, noting that results from Democratic-friendly cities and towns were still being tallied.

The scenario was reminiscent of 2010, another tight gubernatorial race that took poll workers several days to count the vote.

Election Results
New York races
New Jersey races
Connecticut races
National races

----------
* More Midterm Election Coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018governor2018-electionConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
LIVE: Trump responds to midterm election results
LIVE: Call for reforms after polling problems at some NYC precincts
These women made history on Tuesday
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver in crash that killed Broadway star's child kills self
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
Fire burning in Upper East Side building
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Show More
Man accused of stealing LGBT flags from LI church 6 times
LIVE: Trump responds to midterm election results
Max Rose upsets Dan Donovan, NYC's only GOP congressman
Menendez defeats Hugin to win re-election in New Jersey
LIVE: Call for reforms after polling problems at some NYC precincts
More News