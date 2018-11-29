POLITICS

Governor Cuomo reveals LaGuardia Airport redevelopment plan

Kemberly Richardson reports from LaGuardia Airport.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Governor Andrew Cuomo has revealed new details about a major, multi-billion dollar redevelopment project at LaGuardia Airport.

The governor made the announcement at Terminal B Thursday, one day after meeting with President Trump.

It's just one of many projects the governor discussed with President Trump at The White House. Governor Cuomo called the meeting "very productive."

Cuomo admitted that he was impressed with how much the president knew about the infrastructure projects going on right now in the city.

When discussing LaGuardia Airport one particular point did come up.

The hypothetical plan focuses on the existing runway, which is relatively short and in the past has been a concern in terms of safety.

"We discussed possible ways of lengthening that runway which would be a very big project," Cuomo said Wednesday. "In theory, once New York City vacates Rikers Island, which was supposed to have happened, you could extend a runway towards Rikers Island."

Even though the governor was surprised at the president's knowledge on the topic, it does make sense given that New York is his hometown and his background in construction.

politicsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
