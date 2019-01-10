EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5045550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mayor will introduce several new initiatives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his sixth State of the City address.The address will be made at 11 a.m. at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space in Manhattan.The mayor is expected to lay out his agenda after introducing several new initiatives, including a $100 million universal health care plan.The mayor has also proposed giving all city workers two weeks of paid time off, and last week launched the Fair Fares program for half-priced MetroCards.Additional proposals expected in the State of City address include:*Increase dedicated bus lanes, and a plan to increase bus speeds 25%, from 7.44 miles per hour to 9.03 miles per hour, by the end of 2020*Add a fast ferry line for Staten Island*Administer free vision tests and provide prescription eyeglasses to any kindergartner or first grader who needs them*Create a Mayor's Office to protect tenants ahead of expected rent control changes in Albany----------