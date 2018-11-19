EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4719593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the city's plans to fix the ongoing problems NYCHA residents have been facing for years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about how the city plans to fix the ongoing problems NYCHA residents have been facing for years.Monday's announcement comes after de Blasio's administration suffered an embarrassing defeat in court.Last week, a judge issued a pretty extraordinary opinion, he rejected the city's agreement with the federal government to fix NYCHA.Eyewitness News has been documenting the unlivable and inhumane conditions for years.There are problems with the heat, cockroaches, rats, leaks, and exposure to lead paint which can cause brain damage in children.There are tens of thousands of kids living in NYCHA complexes.Earlier this year, the city entered into an agreement with the federal government to install an independent monitor and they also agreed to spend $1.2 billion on improvements.But Federal Judge William Pauly listened to residents and decided the situation is so dire and has been for so long that the plan wasn't good enough.Mayor de Blasio is now expected to announce a new plan.The mother of three says that something has to change.Her apartment didn't have any heat all last winter and she complained, but a year later it still doesn't work."I have to layer blankets upon blankets on the bed and everything just so the kids can stay warm," she said. "That's the only thing I can do."Eyewitness News obtained pictures of mold in another apartment.The woman who lives there says she's also dealing with roaches and lead paint."The wall peels and they come in with the contractor and supposed to fix it and they never fix it," the tenant said. "Got homes in the wall, peels and peels and peels, my granddaughter, she's 7, and I have to keep her not near the walls because she smells it and she can get that lead poisoning."The federal judge's scathing opinion also said that NYCHA was guilty of outright deception, lying to regulators about their problems with lead paint and fighting orders to clean it up.----------