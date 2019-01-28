EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5109393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports on the governor's tour from Penn Station.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy toured a Hudson River transit tunnel Monday morning to get a firsthand look at the aging infrastructure and storm damage.The tunnel carries hundreds of thousands of passengers between New Jersey and Penn Station.Governor Murphy is pushing for federal funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project, which would build two new tunnels under the Hudson River.He was joined by members of the state congressional delegation as well as state leadership in Monday's tour of the North River Tunnel.The aging tunnel and damage has caused countless breakdowns and delays for passengers.Funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project is estimated to cost $30 billion. Supporters are hoping to secure at least half that amount from the federal government.Governor Murphy said, "The Gateway Tunnel is the most critical infrastructure project in the country. Our future economic viability depends on building a new tunnel as soon as possible."Murphy and his team departed from MetroPark Station in Woodbridge Township at 10:30 a.m. Monday and spent more than an hour touring the tunnels.The tour ended at New York Penn Station.