A judge is slated to hear New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's controversial congestion pricing plan, and Manhattan's taxi drivers are not happy about it.

The governor said the fee would help fund much-need repairs for the city's crumbling subway systems, but taxi drivers have nicknamed it the "suicide surcharge," connecting the proposal to the uptick in driver suicide as their industry faces unprecedented change.

Under the proposal, yellow cabs will face a $2.50 fee; Green cabs, Ubers and Lyfts, a $2.75 fee. This means commuters will essentially pay for a subway swipe, whether they use mass transit or not.

The drivers and their allies will rally in Lower Manhattan Thursday ahead of a hearing on an order to block these congestion fees. Last month, a state court judge temporarily blocked the fee until both sides could present arguments.

The rallying opponents have argued that the fee will continue to push ridership down and keep drivers drowning in debt.

"We hope that this will really give reason for the governor to take pause and recognize that the congestion pricing plan, as it's meant to be implemented, is going to be just disastrous for yellow cab and green cab drivers," said Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Transit advocates, on the other hand, are siding with the governor, saying it will reduce traffic and speed up the cities buses. Lawmakers in Albany estimate the fee will raise $400 million for the MTA, and proponents say this is essential for subway repairs.

