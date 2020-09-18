President Donald Trump

Pres. Trump says US to have 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses before 2021, despite contradictions from health experts | WATCH LIVE

By Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will have 100 million doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the end of 2020.

"As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately. Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice," Trump said during the Friday news conference.

He said the government will have enough vaccines to distribute to every American by April.

The president's recent statements on vaccine readiness contradict the government's top health experts.

Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had predicted that a vaccine would be available to the general public sometime in the spring or summer of 2021, a statement Trump rebutted by calling Redfield "confused."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl gives his analysis on Pres. Trump's ABC News town hall.



He also said any vaccine available in November or December would be in "very limited supply," and reserved for first responders and people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Multiple vaccine candidates deployed aggressive testing measures since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the nation in March.

At the moment, vaccines are still being tested in human subjects, and some health experts have said they believe a safe and highly effective vaccine is several months way, if not much longer.

The entire vaccine enterprise faces continued public skepticism. Only about half of Americans said they'd get vaccinated in an Associated Press-NORC poll taken in May.

EMBED More News Videos

Pres. Trump participated in a televised town hall Tuesday with uncommitted voters, hosted by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled coronavirus; she's for Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in NYC
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Coronavirus: 'Largest mass fatality incident' ever in New York City
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
7 On Your Side: Magnificent garden killed after pesticide over-spray
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Wilfred forms in Atlantic, last on 2020's list of storm names
Show More
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Pedestrian, cyclist deaths down, NYPD data shows, but it may not last
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
COVID Updates: Indoor pools in NYC can reopen September 30
Suffolk Co. warns of cuts to police citing lack of COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News