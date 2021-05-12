Politics

Congresswoman Liz Cheney says Trump, GOP backers threaten democracy

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

WASHINGTON -- A combative Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at leaders of her own Republican Party late Tuesday, accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would "undermine our democracy."

On the eve of a closed-door meeting when House Republicans seem certain to oust her from a leadership post because of her clashes with the former president, Cheney, R-Wyo., took to the House floor to state her case.

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy," Cheney said.

She did not mention party leaders by name. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, R-La., have called for her removal after she repeatedly rejected Trump's false claim that he lost the November election due to widespread fraud, and for his role in encouraging supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.



"Today, we face threat America has never seen before," she told the nearly empty House chamber. "A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence."

Top Republicans have asserted their chief objection has been that as No. 3 House GOP leader, Cheney should be focusing on messages that would help the party win House control in next year's elections, not on internal party divisions over the former president.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas prices rise, demand spikes after pipeline hack
Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20/hour for years: Lawsuit
NYPD increases subway patrols as violent crimes skyrocket
Pets could experience separation anxiety as owners return to work
Macy's investing $235M in flagship location and Herald Square neighborhood
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Show More
Parents want swift action after racial harassment of middle school student
The Countdown: Violence in the Middle East, Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
Rob Astorino announces 2nd run for NY governor
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
6th grader gets new kidney from woman who works at his school
More TOP STORIES News