Long Island legislator Rudolph Sunderman indicted on ethics violations, perjury charge

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- First-term Republican Suffolk County legislator Rudolph Sunderman was indicted on ethics charges Tuesday.Sunderman surrendered to authorities and pleaded not guilty in court in Riverhead, where the indictment was unsealed.He is charged with multiple counts, including perjury and ethics violations, and he proclaimed his innocence.His lawyer, Ray Perini, told reporters afterwards, "You may not like the optics of it, but it was not a crime."Prosecutors claim that after he was elected legislator, Sunderman continued to maintain employment as District Manager for Centereach Volunteer Fire District despite county ethics rules that prohibit dual office holding.It is further alleged that he established a shell corporation with his wife so that he could maintain his employment. Prosecutors claim that he lied under oath when questioned about the alleged scheme.Sunderman, who represents the county's third district, was elected in November of 2017. He is a lifelong resident of Mastic and was employed as a district manager for the CVS Pharmacy chain, according to his official biography on the legislature's website.Sunderman is a former chief of both the Mastic Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He is married with four children.