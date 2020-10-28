Long lines persist for early voting in New York City

Early voting continues Wednesday at noon.
NYC Early Voting Totals Day 4!! Please note, these are cumulative 🚨New York - 100,533— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 28, 2020
Bronx - 66,393
Brooklyn - 149,368
Queens - 95,899
Staten Island - 45,542
Total Check-Ins 457,735
It's been days of long lines, continuously wrapped around buildings once again Tuesday, as eager voters waited to make their voices heard.
The state Board of Elections sent a reminder to local boards that it's against state regulations to have voters waiting in lines that exceed 30 minutes.
So the hours have been extended in New York City.
One report also points to poll assignments as one reason for the long lines, saying in some cases that a large number of voters were assigned to polling sites with lowest capacity.
However, voters seemed to be taking the wait times in stride.
"We're celebrating our citizenship and our right to vote and democracy," one voter said.
"People are really fired up, people are really informed about what's going on and that people want to participate in the direction and the future of the USA and I think that's a good thing. The more the merrier," another voter said.
Even Mayor Bill de Blasio waited 3.5 hours to cast his vote on Tuesday.
Mayor de Blasio spoke about the reforms he thinks are necessary to reform the Board of Elections during his Wednesday morning press conference.
"There shouldn't have been a situation where voters had to wait for hours and hours," he said.
The mayor is calling for:
1) A Constitutional amendment to fundamentally change the Board of Elections.
2) Pass legislation in Albany that professionalizes BOE Bill.
3) Move to structure a more like campaign finance board that is bipartisan and functional.
The extended hours will go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.
The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.
The NYC Board of Elections say 1,102,313 absentee ballot applications had been processed by the end of business Monday, with another 5,924 applications still awaiting processing.
In New York State, 290,427 people cast ballots Monday, topping Sunday (210,245) and Saturday (212,243). In New York City, 120,808 voted Monday, up from Sunday (100,085) and Saturday (93,830).
Early Voting in New York - Info, links and resources
There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.
to find your polling place, and to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
