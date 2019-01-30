POLITICS

Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83

In this Oct. 18, 2006 file photo, Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes gestures during a press conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Adam Rountree)

BROOKLYN, New York --
Charles J. Hynes, a former Brooklyn district attorney who served 24 years as the top law enforcement officer in New York City's most populous borough, has died at age 83.

Hynes died Tuesday at a hospice in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Sean Hynes said on Wednesday that his father had been in failing health for some time.

Hynes was first elected district attorney in 1989 and served until 2013, when he lost his re-election bid to Kenneth Thompson in the Democratic primary. Thompson died of cancer in 2016.

A former Legal Aid lawyer, Hynes was at first known as a reformer who started pioneering drug-treatment and domestic violence prevention programs.

But his legacy was tarnished by reports that prosecutors in his office secured convictions by coercing witnesses into giving false testimony.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsobituaryNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at intelligence chiefs after threat contradiction
NY passes gun control bills, ban teachers from carrying
Bloomberg, Dems fear Trump re-election if ex-Starbucks CEO runs
Acting AG says Mueller Russia probe is 'close to being completed'
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Show More
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx robbery
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
More News