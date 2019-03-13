Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing, then indicted in New York

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia -- A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to an additional three and a half years of prison, followed shortly thereafter by the unsealing of an indictment against Manafort in New York.The sentence is on top of the roughly four-year prison sentence Manafort received last week in a separate criminal case in Virginia."It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved," U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Manafort Wednesday before sentencing him on conspiracy charges related to his foreign lobbying work and witness tampering.Manafort had asked for mercy, saying the criminal charges against him had "taken everything from me already." He pleaded with the judge not to impose any additional prison time."I am sorry for what I have done and all the activities that have gotten us here today," Manafort said in a calm and steady voice as he read from a written statement. "While I cannot undo the past, I will ensure that the future will be very different."The 69-year-old, who arrived in court in a wheelchair, said he was the primary caregiver for his wife and wanted the chance for them to resume their life together."She needs me and I need her. I ask you to think of this and our need for each other as you deliberate," Manafort said. "This case has taken everything from me already - my properties, my cash, my life insurance, my trust accounts for my children and my grandchildren, and more."Almost immediately after the sentencing, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Manafort had been indicted for an alleged yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which he and others are accused of falsifying business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars.Manafort is charged with residential mortgage fraud, attempted residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, falsifying business records and scheme to defraud."No one is beyond the law in New York," Vance said. "Following an investigation commenced by our office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations which strike at the heart of New York's sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market."----------