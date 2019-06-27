Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to mortgage fraud charges

NEW YORK CITY -- President Donald Trump's imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, entered a plea of "not guilty" at his arraignment in New York City for the 16-count indictment where the top charge is residential mortgage fraud.Manafort, 70, who is currently serving federal prison time, was walked in the hallway of Manhattan Supreme Court surrounded by six Strategic Response Team court officers."Traitor!" was heard by a member of the public also in the hallway.Manafort remained seated at the defense table for the brief court appearance.Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley remanded Manafort to Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) where he has been housed since last week.The 16-count New York indictment alleges Manafort gave false and misleading information in applying for residential mortgage loans, starting in 2015 and continuing until three days before Trump's inauguration in 2017. He is also charged with falsifying business records and conspiracy.Some of the alleged conduct described in the New York indictment echoes the charges and testimony in Manafort's federal tax fraud case, and his lawyers are expected to challenge the case on double jeopardy grounds.New York currently has strong double jeopardy protections, but in May state lawmakers passed a bill meant to ensure that state prosecutors could pursue charges against anyone granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supported the legislation but has yet to sign it.Assistant District Attorney Chris Conroy agreed to keep Manafort in federal custody at MCC "to ensure" he'll be "made available" for upcoming court appearances.Next court date is October 9 where the judge will make a decision on pre-trial motions.Manafort is currently serving a 73 month federal prison sentence. If convicted for the top count in the state charges, Manafort faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the New York state penal law.DA Cy Vance was present for the supreme court arraignment but isn't expected to give any further statements or hold a press conference regarding the case.A conviction and sentencing would not be subjected to presidential pardon, which are only covered by federal crimes.Presient Trump has said he feels "very badly" for Manafort but hadn't given any thought to a pardon.Manafort was sent to a federal prison in Pennsylvania after his last federal sentencing in March.He was expected to be moved to New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex for the state case, but his lawyers complained to federal prison officials that his health and safety could be threatened there. Manafort used a wheelchair at his last federal sentencing because of gout.In conjunction with Manafort's federal convictions, the U.S. government seized two of his Manhattan properties and put them up for sale. His Trump Tower apartment, a one-bedroom with sweeping views of Central Park, is listed at $3.6 million.---