Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance, Jr. will not seek re-election

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. has announced that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term in office, which would begin January 2022."Representing the People of New York during this pivotal era for our city and our justice system has been the privilege of a lifetime," said District Attorney Vance. "When I ran for this job in 2009, I said that a District Attorney's responsibilities should extend beyond obtaining convictions in court, and that a 21st century prosecutor's mandate is to move our justice system and our community forward. Working in partnership with Manhattan communities, the D.A.'s Office we built together over the last decade has taken us beyond the ambitious blueprint we laid out in 2009."Vance led some of the most high-profile and consequential courtroom victories in recent history, including Trump v. Vance and People v. Weinstein, along with aggressive, successful investigations against eleven of the world's biggest banks.He then directed hundreds of millions of dollars in forfeited proceeds of the economic crimes committed by those banks to 50 community-grounded organizations that are supporting young people, crime survivors, and reentering New Yorkers in underserved Manhattan communities.Here is the full text of Vance's announcement colleagues and staff:----------