Manhattan DA to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases, some dating back to 1978

The DA hopes this will help those convicted get jobs.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Manhattan's District Attorney Cyrus Vance will dismiss more than 3,000 marijuana cases dating back to 1978.

Vance says throwing out the cases will open doors for the thousands of New Yorkers whose marijuana arrest records have stopped them from getting jobs.

The move comes after the NYPD implemented a new policy stopping officers from arresting people who are smoking in public.

Police say the policy shift will keep about 10,000 people from being placed under arrest.

