'March for Our Lives' organizers plan town halls with local lawmakers

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the marches from the Bulls Head section of Staten Island.

Naveen Dhaliwal
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The debate over gun control is back in the spotlight this weekend. Many Congress members across the country are hosting town halls devoted to the subject, in response to a call from the survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida. This includes several town halls in New York City.

Tens of thousands participated in the 'March for our Lives' event two weeks ago, and now the conversation is still going strong in Saturday's 'Town Halls for our Lives.'

There were more than 120 events with local legislators around the country, including an event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where it is apparent gun violence is a neighborhood issue in addition to schools.

"One of my really good friends was shot because of gun violence - we went to school together, and when he's not here, he's 18 years old, it's devastating," says student Heidi Melendez.

In East Elmhurst, Queens, Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley addressed concerns and asked locals for suggestions on how to regulate guns.

"Car safety, for example, all the research that's been done to make it safer, why can't we do that?" said Janet van Cleave.

Many are stepping up to the plate in order to not see those horrific images of vulnerable students on their TV screens or in their neighborhoods.

