Mayor calls for revoking Cuomo's emergency powers, probe of harassment allegations

EMBED >More News Videos A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for an independent investigation into the recent allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.De Blasio released a statement Sunday morning after a second aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the governor.In the statement, he called on the State legislature to revoke Cuomo's emergency powers that overrule local control:The statement comes after a second former aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Charlotte Bennett, a health-policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men.Those allegations come after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.Cuomo responded with a statement Saturday , saying he never made advances toward Bennett and never intended to be inappropriate.Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations."I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."The mayor isn't the only official to call for an outside investigation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted Sunday morning, and called the details of the aides' accounts painful to read:"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."Aside from the sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo is facing criticism for his nursing home policies last spring and summer. Critics say it led to countless deaths that must be investigated.----------