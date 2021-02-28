Mayor calls for revoking Cuomo's emergency powers, probe of harassment allegations

De Blasio released a statement Sunday morning after a second aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the governor.
In the statement, he called on the State legislature to revoke Cuomo's emergency powers that overrule local control:
"New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people. Questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis. It's clear what must now take place. The State legislature must immediately revoke the Governor's emergency powers that overrule local control. In addition, two fully independent investigations must be held immediately into the deaths at nursing homes and the disturbing personal misconduct allegations. Precedence shows that investigations of the Governor must be completely independent of his office. The investigation into nursing home deaths must be free to examine campaign contributions from the nursing home industry. And the investigation into sexual misconduct must be led by someone fully independent of the governor, not the former business partner of the Governor's top advisor. 2021 must be a year of progress and recovery. These efforts for transparency must be met."
The statement comes after a second former aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Charlotte Bennett, a health-policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men.
Those allegations come after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.
Cuomo responded with a statement Saturday, saying he never made advances toward Bennett and never intended to be inappropriate.
Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations.
"I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."
The mayor isn't the only official to call for an outside investigation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted Sunday morning, and called the details of the aides' accounts painful to read:
"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."
Aside from the sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo is facing criticism for his nursing home policies last spring and summer. Critics say it led to countless deaths that must be investigated.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
