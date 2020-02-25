Mayor Bill de Blasio announces he had surgery on left knee

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that he underwent a procedure on his knee.The mayor said he had arthroscopic surgery done on Friday for the meniscus in his left knee."I had it Friday morning and I was able to start walking around the next day," de Blasio said. "It was pretty amazing."Following the procedure, de Blasio said that he is a fan of modern medical science and that he's already been back to the gym.----------