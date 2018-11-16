Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations

NEW YORK --Mayor Bill de Blasio has fired New York City's chief watchdog, citing an independent report that accused him of "deliberately misleading statements" and abusive behavior.
De Blasio said Friday's firing of Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters takes effect in three business days.
Peters released a statement Friday saying,
"Earlier today I was informed that the Mayor has fired me as DOI Commissioner. Per the City Charter, I have until next Wednesday to respond and I will do so in writing. For now, let me say that serving as DOI Commissioner has been the greatest professional honor of my life. DOI's work over the past five years has exposed corruption and misconduct and forced serious systematic reforms in multiple agencies.
The staff at DOI are among the most talented in law enforcement and it has been an honor to work with them. I expect that despite my departure they will continue the multiple investigations regarding misconduct now pending in the agency without fear or favor."
The department investigates city agencies and departments. The commissioner is appointed by the mayor but operates independently.
The firing comes after months of conflict with de Blasio.
Public Advocate Letita James released a statement saying,
"Today's firing of Department of Investigation's (DOI) Commissioner Mark Peters is reminiscent of Trump-like behavior. The McGovern report, while raising concerns, did not call for the firing of Mark Peters. It is my understanding that there are several pending DOI investigations that are particularly troublesome. As such, I am calling on the City Council to conduct an Executive Session with Mark Peters so that he can testify about the status of his pending cases, their impacts on the de Blasio Administration, and what role they may have played in Mark Peters' dismissal."
Last month's report by former federal prosecutor James McGovern says Peters made misleading statements in City Council testimony and engaged in "intimidating and abusive behavior."
De Blasio, a Democrat, has nominated Margaret Garnett from the state attorney general's office to succeed Peters.
