POLITICS

Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations

NEW YORK --
Mayor Bill de Blasio has fired New York City's chief watchdog, citing an independent report that accused him of "deliberately misleading statements" and abusive behavior.

De Blasio said Friday's firing of Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters takes effect in three business days.

Peters released a statement Friday saying,

"Earlier today I was informed that the Mayor has fired me as DOI Commissioner. Per the City Charter, I have until next Wednesday to respond and I will do so in writing. For now, let me say that serving as DOI Commissioner has been the greatest professional honor of my life. DOI's work over the past five years has exposed corruption and misconduct and forced serious systematic reforms in multiple agencies.

The staff at DOI are among the most talented in law enforcement and it has been an honor to work with them. I expect that despite my departure they will continue the multiple investigations regarding misconduct now pending in the agency without fear or favor."

The department investigates city agencies and departments. The commissioner is appointed by the mayor but operates independently.

The firing comes after months of conflict with de Blasio.

Public Advocate Letita James released a statement saying,

"Today's firing of Department of Investigation's (DOI) Commissioner Mark Peters is reminiscent of Trump-like behavior. The McGovern report, while raising concerns, did not call for the firing of Mark Peters. It is my understanding that there are several pending DOI investigations that are particularly troublesome. As such, I am calling on the City Council to conduct an Executive Session with Mark Peters so that he can testify about the status of his pending cases, their impacts on the de Blasio Administration, and what role they may have played in Mark Peters' dismissal."

Last month's report by former federal prosecutor James McGovern says Peters made misleading statements in City Council testimony and engaged in "intimidating and abusive behavior."

De Blasio, a Democrat, has nominated Margaret Garnett from the state attorney general's office to succeed Peters.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMayor Bill de BlasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Judge: White House must reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
Bloomberg a Democrat for life, still considering 2020 run
More Politics
Top Stories
New York City snowstorm response: What happened?
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
Show More
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
91,000 pounds of turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Woman killed, 9 hurt in NYC apartment building fire
NYPD shakes up sex crime unit amid Weinstein, staffing woes
More News