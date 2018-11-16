Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations

Mayor Bill de Blasio has fired New York City's chief watchdog, citing an independent report that accused him of "deliberately misleading statements" and abusive behavior.De Blasio said Friday's firing of Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters takes effect in three business days.Peters released a statement Friday saying,The department investigates city agencies and departments. The commissioner is appointed by the mayor but operates independently.The firing comes after months of conflict with de Blasio.Public Advocate Letita James released a statement saying,Last month's report by former federal prosecutor James McGovern says Peters made misleading statements in City Council testimony and engaged in "intimidating and abusive behavior."De Blasio, a Democrat, has nominated Margaret Garnett from the state attorney general's office to succeed Peters.----------