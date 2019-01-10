Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his sixth State of the City address.The address will be made at 11 a.m. at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space in Manhattan.The mayor is expected to lay out his agenda after introducing several new initiatives, including a $100 million universal health care plan.The mayor also proposed giving all city workers two weeks of paid time off, and last week launched the Fair Fares program for half-priced MetroCards.----------