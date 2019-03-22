Mayor fires back at HUD executive's criticisms over NYCHA handling

NEW YORK (WABC) -- HUD executive Lynne Patton continues her tour of the city's public housing complexes as Mayor Bill de Blasio lashes out at her criticism of the city's handling of NYCHA's problems.
Patton is set to tour two NYCHA facilities on Staten Island Friday alongside Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.
It comes after she blamed the mayor for holdups in selecting a permanent NYCHA director.
The mayor didn't let that slide, accusing Patton of being President Trump's pawn.
"Everything she is saying is false to make it simple. False, false, false," Mayor de Blasio said. "You're Donald Trump's agent in New York City and you are taking money away from public housing, time to stop acting like you are here to help people in public housing."
The president's proposed budget would slash funding for NYCHA.
