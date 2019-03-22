Politics

Mayor fires back at HUD executive's criticisms over NYCHA handling

EMBED <>More Videos

HUD executive Lynne Patton continues her tour of the city's public housing complexes.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- HUD executive Lynne Patton continues her tour of the city's public housing complexes as Mayor Bill de Blasio lashes out at her criticism of the city's handling of NYCHA's problems.

Patton is set to tour two NYCHA facilities on Staten Island Friday alongside Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

It comes after she blamed the mayor for holdups in selecting a permanent NYCHA director.

The mayor didn't let that slide, accusing Patton of being President Trump's pawn.

"Everything she is saying is false to make it simple. False, false, false," Mayor de Blasio said. "You're Donald Trump's agent in New York City and you are taking money away from public housing, time to stop acting like you are here to help people in public housing."

The president's proposed budget would slash funding for NYCHA.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybill de blasionychapublic housing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
HUD executive tours apartments at NYCHA complex in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Woman's screams, family members scare off attempted rape suspect
Suspect attempts to steal man's ring, shoots him in car
AccuWeather Alert: Blustery, soaking start to weekend
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
R. Kelly in court Friday to request permission to travel to Dubai
Show More
No more indictments expected in Mueller probe, ABC reports
Parked car dropped onto another car in Brooklyn garage lift fail
Treasurer allegedly bilked $400K from charity for fallen officers
Police: LI man stabbed parents, killing mom, after losing job
Tyson recalls chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination
More TOP STORIES News