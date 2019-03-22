Politics

Mayor Bill de Blasio fires back at HUD executive Lynne Patton's NYCHA criticisms

HUD executive Lynne Patton continues her tour of the city's public housing complexes.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal Housing and Urban Development executive Lynne Patton continues her tour of New York City's public housing complexes amid a rebuke from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who lashed out at her criticism of the city's handling of NYCHA problems.

Patton is touring two NYCHA facilities on Staten Island Friday -- the New Lane Area and the South Beach Houses -- alongside Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

Earlier, she blamed the mayor for holdups in selecting a permanent NYCHA director.

De Blasio didn't let that slide, accusing Patton of being President Donald Trump's pawn.

"Everything she is saying is false, to make it simple," he said. "False, false, false. You're Donald Trump's agent in New York City, and you are taking money away from public housing. Time to stop acting like you are here to help people in public housing."

The president's proposed budget would slash funding for NYCHA.

Patton has spent the past month living in NYCHA housing to survey conditions.

