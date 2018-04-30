POLITICS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holding public hearing on sex harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding the public hearing on 11 bills.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a public hearing Monday on nearly a dozen bills aimed at reducing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The 11 bills address sexual harassment in both city agencies and private businesses.

One bill also proposes changing the city's statute of limitation for sexual harassment to three years.

City agencies would also be required to submit annual reports on workplace harassment.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual harassmentworkplacebill de blasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News