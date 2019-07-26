Politics

De Blasio says Gillibrand denied request to attend 9/11 fund news conference

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed he was denied access to the news conference that followed the Senate vote to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The event featured many of the people who were key to the bill's passage.

The mayor said he was in Washington and asked to attend, reportedly at the last minute.

He said the office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said no.

"It makes no sense to me," said de Blasio. "My team made very clear that I wanted to go there to honor our first responders and to show appreciation to the members of the Congress for getting this done."

"It's surprising that the mayor still doesn't understand that this event was about the heroes who have fought for 15 years to get this done - not a last minute photo opportunity," an aide in Senator Gillibrand's office told Eyewitness News.

The mayor said, "I find it unbelievable."

The Senate voted 97-2 Tuesday to approve the measure after Democratic Sens. Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer reached an agreement with Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky to bring up the bill with two amendments sponsored by the GOP senators.

Gillibrand and de Blasio are both candidates for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential campaign.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityseptember 11victimskirsten gillibrandmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
Show More
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Epstein hospitalized after possible suicide attempt in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Man arrested after loaded gun found in bag at Newark Airport
More TOP STORIES News