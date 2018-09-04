POLITICS

Mayor Bill de Blasio signs law reactivating school zone speed camera program

The law will immediately be enforced in 140 school zones as approximately 1 million kids are heading back to class.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a law on Tuesday to reactivate 140 speed cameras in New York City school zones.

The city also will be expanding the use of speed cameras to another 150 schools, for a total of 290.

The Mayor thanked the City Council for taking action to protect the lives of children as he said there was a 63 percent reduction in speeding violations around schools with cameras and there have been 55 percent fewer fatalities with them activated.

Republican leaders in the state Senate had allowed the program to expire. Then Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo came up with a plan to circumvent the Legislature.

The cameras had remained on, even though they could not be used to ticket speeders. The city says more than 130,000 vehicles sped past them in just a two-week period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

