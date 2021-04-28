Politics

NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Scott Stringer accused of sex abuse, harassment

Scott Stringer accused of groping ex-staffer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A former intern is accusing New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer of sexual abuse and harassment.

The woman worked on Stringer's campaign for public advocate and is expected to speak out Wednesday about her allegations.

She says Stringer touched her sexually, without consent, and made multiple advances toward her.

She also says he offered her a role as district leader to not tell anyone.

"It's unfortunately all too common that women report having been touched sexually without consent, and often men who engage this way are in a position of power and influence over the woman," her attorney, Patricia Pastor, said. "I have great respect for women who choose to say, 'Enough is enough.'"

Stringer released a statement denying the accusations.

"I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward," he said. "I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story. For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff."

Dave Evans reports on the mayoral race in New York City.



