NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray to defend Thrive NYC at budget hearing

The mayor's wife is the head of the program.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray will defend her mental health initiative "Thrive NYC."

Council Speaker Corey Johnson asked McCray to speak during a budget hearing Tuesday.

It comes a day after a report by City Comptroller Scott Stringer found the city is not tracking the progress of 75% of the programs that are part of the initiative.

"Thrive NYC" launched more than three years ago with an annual budget of $250 million.

