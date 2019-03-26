NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray to defend Thrive NYC at budget hearing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray will defend her mental health initiative "Thrive NYC."
Council Speaker Corey Johnson asked McCray to speak during a budget hearing Tuesday.
It comes a day after a report by City Comptroller Scott Stringer found the city is not tracking the progress of 75% of the programs that are part of the initiative.
"Thrive NYC" launched more than three years ago with an annual budget of $250 million.
