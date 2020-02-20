Politics

Melania Trump given 'Woman of Distinction' award at Florida Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- First lady Melania Trump touted her "Be Best" program and the Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award from a Florida Christian college.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's "Women of Distinction" luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.

She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.

The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridamelania trumpawardwomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan Co.
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Show More
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue
More TOP STORIES News