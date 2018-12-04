GEORGE H.W. BUSH

REMEMBERING 41: Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

President George H.W. Bush is being honored around the country.

After arriving in Washington Monday afternoon, his body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

PHOTOS: President George H.W. Bush's motorcade travels through Houston to Ellington Field


Monday night in Houston, the public celebrated his life in a memorial tribute on Hermann Square in front of City Hall. The event, hosted by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events, was called "A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush."

The memorial service was filled with musical entertainment provided by the Houston Symphony; gospel music star Yolanda Adams, a friend of Bush who sang at many of Bush's birthday parties; country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.

Volunteers also collected donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given later as holiday presents to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program. Pres. Bush was famous for wearing colorful socks.

The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5.

The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would attend the funeral at the cathedral.

Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington Field.

The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station later that afternoon.

FULL SCHEDULE: Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush

EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.



According to a statement from the university, Bush will be buried in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.



The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
More Politics
Top Stories
Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief
Amber Alert for Rochester teen, suspect may be headed to NYC
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Show More
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
Trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
More News