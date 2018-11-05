POLITICS

Bob Menendez, Bob Hugin make final push in Senate race in New Jersey

Anthony Johnson reports on the NJ Senate race.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The race for United States Senate in New Jersey is shaping up to be a tight one.

Incumbent Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin are both making a last-minute pitches to voters Monday.

It was a busy day for both candidates.

Senator Menendez was in Elizabeth Monday morning, and he brought some heavy hitters with him.

Both Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker were on the trail for Menendez over the weekend. They were joining him in Elizabeth and five other stops Monday.

Hugin scheduled three different stops.

While both candidates have been taking swipes at each other, Menendez says this election is also about the White House.

"There's no checks and balances in this administration," he said. "They have it all. They have the House. They have the Senate. They have The White House."

Hugin says he will be an independent voice if he wins, and he's focused on corruption charges that were eventually dropped against Menendez.

"Senator Menendez took on oath when he was elected, he's violated that oath, violated the law," Hugin said. "I've lived by that oath every day of my life. I'm going to serve the people of New Jersey honorably."

Menendez survived the public corruption trial in which prosecutors charged he took lavish gifts and got campaign contributions in return for helping his friend, a Florida eye doctor, with a Medicare billing issue. The jury couldn't reach a verdict in 2017, and the government dropped the case this year.

But the case led the Senate Ethics Committee to admonish Menendez and say he brought discredit upon the chamber. Menendez has consistently denied any wrongdoing, though in the weeks before the election, he apologized to voters. He urged them to focus on his decades of public service, including his work drafting the Affordable Care Act, and return him to office.

Hugin, a wealthy former executive at drugmaker Celgene, has tapped his own funds for more than $30 million to finance TV ads to portray Menendez as corrupt. The torrent of cash has put Menendez on the defensive in a state where Democrats have over 900,000 more voters than Republicans.

A super PAC tied to Senate Democrats promised $3 million to help, and another outside group that has attacked Hugin over his firm's raising prices of a cancer drug has spent seven figures as well.

While Menendez has a lead in the latest poll, just over the weekend, democrats were infusing millions into the campaign as they hope to hold onto this senate seat.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

