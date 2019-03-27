Politics

Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border

It's not quite what President Trump has in mind, but there is a new wall going up along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It's worth noting: The wall is made out of cheese. Cotija to be precise, which is a type of hard Mexican cheese.

The wall is still in the early stages, with 200 bricks of it completed, each weighing 50 pounds

California artist Cosimo Cavallaro came up with the idea years ago. He says Trump's election gave him the motivation to really get busy on it.

Now, if you're thinking: that's a lot of cheese going to waste, he only uses expired cheese.

