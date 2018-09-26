POLITICS

3rd woman comes forward accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

(Left: AP) Brett Kavanaugh speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee Sept. 6, 2018. (Right) Michael Avenatti tweeted this photo of his client, identifying her as Julie Swetnick.

WASHINGTON (WABC) --
Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, naming his client as Julie Swetnick. In the tweet, he described her as courageous, brave and honest.

The attorney also tweeted images of what he said was a sworn statement from his client, adding, "Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Two other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

California professor Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party, while Deborah Ramirez said in a story published Sunday by The New Yorker Magazine that Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party.

Kavanaugh denies both accusations.

Related: Brett Kavanugh accuser's lawyers submit 4 affidavits backing up assault story

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

