Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen will speak exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" tomorrow.U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.Cohen said his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar.Cohen will speak with George Stephanopoulos about what the president has been saying about him recently and his recent sentencing.